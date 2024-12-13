Two clerks at RGGGH held for swindling money

CHENNAI: Two persons, employed as record clerks at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), were arrested on Thursday for allegedly swindling money from the hospital.

The police said the suspects -- E Kuberan (50) of Perungalathur and R Kalaimagal (44) of Avadi -- had embezzled money by entering fake details of the amount paid by patients into the hospital records. Kuberan had been an employee at the hospital for 12 years, while Kalaimagal had been working for four years.

The issue came to light when two patients, hailing from a different state, while collecting receipts from the hospital for reimbursement, found that the amount they had paid was not reflected in the receipts. The police said the copy of the receipt they had did not match the hospital receipt.

A police officer said the two suspects, despite receiving the full amount and handing over the bills on the same to both the patients, only entered `50 each for the patients into the hospital records. “Fifty rupees is the nominal fee charged for scans and other tests. The suspects pocketed the rest -- Kuberan `8,660 and Kalaimagal `14,370,” said the officer.

Based on a complaint, the police conducted an inquiry and arrested the two, who were later remanded in judicial custody. The police initiated an investigation and are questioning other employees of the hospital.