Broken chairs and mosquitoes at GH distress attendants

CHENNAI: The waiting area at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvallur district was left inundated after the downpour on Wednesday. Male attendants are not allowed inside the hospital and have to wait in an area infested with mosquitoes and broken chairs.

As this is the only government medical college hospital in the district, people come here for treatment at the Maternal and Child Health Special Care Centre from as far as Ranipet district.

“Women attendants are allowed inside, but men sleep in this waiting area. During rains, the area is inundated and we have no other option but to sit in the water,” said R Rajesh, who came from Ranipet district after his wife delivered a baby boy.

Speaking to TNIE, hospital dean Dr J Revathy said, “The waiting areas will be upgraded with CSR funds. It will be upgraded to a 120 seat facility with a dining area, and two additional toilets will be constructed.”