Chennai on high alert as reservoirs fill to the brim

CHENNAI: Chennai’s major drinking water reservoirs, including Chembarambakkam, Poondi, and Red Hills (Puzhal), are nearing full capacity as of Friday. To manage the rising water levels, 16,500 cusecs of surplus water from Poondi have been released, with 4,500 cusecs from Chembarambakkam and 500 cusecs from Puzhal.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoir on Friday and instructed officials to prioritise public safety.

A flood alert has been issued to nearly 75 villages located along the Adyar and Kosasthalaiyar river basins in Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and adhere to instructions from local authorities.

In Tiruvallur district, areas like Thiruninravur, Indra Nagar, Balaji Nagar, and Nathambedu experienced waterlogging, causing inconvenience to residents. “Waterlogging and the frequent power cuts due to this are the major issues here,” said K Veerakannu (48), a resident of Indra Nagar. “Students preparing for their exams are struggling due to these disruptions. The district administration must take immediate steps to pump out water from the streets and ensure the power supply.”

Adding to concerns, M Mariappan (32), another resident, highlighted health-related issues. “People in this municipality are also suffering from seasonal diseases,” he said. “It would be helpful if medical camps are organised here to address these problems.”

Residents in low-lying areas, including Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Vazhuthiyambedu, and Thiruneermalai along the Adyar river, have been alerted to potential flooding. Similarly, people living near Naravarikuppam, Vadakarai, Grandline, Puzhal, Vadaperumbakkam, Manjambakkam, Kosapur, Manali, and Sadayankuppam have been advised to evacuate if necessary.

Villages along the Kosasthalaiyar river basin, such as Nambakkam, Krishnapuram, Attrambakkam, and Ennore in Tiruvallur district, have also received flood warnings.

A senior official stated, “The six reservoirs together hold 87.69% of their total capacity of 13.213 tmcft as of Friday afternoon. Reservoirs like Poondi and Chembarambakkam continue to receive steady inflows despite the absence of rainfall on Friday.”

The healthy storage levels provide reassurance for meeting Chennai’s drinking water needs during the upcoming summer months, according to officials. Meanwhile, many villagers near Poondi and Chembarambakkam reservoirs visited these sites in large numbers to witness water release. Authorities said they were ensuring safe handling of inflows.