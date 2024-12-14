E coli in water supplied to Pallavaram, says BJP

CHENNAI: Releasing the results of the water quality test allegedly carried out independently by the BJP, on the water supplied in Pallavaram area, state president K Annamalai on Friday said the water was indeed contaminated.

According to the report, the water supply contained coliform and e coli, violating the quality standards set by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Annamalai has questioned minister TM Anbarasan who had earlier dismissed claims of water contamination and said there was “no chance” of such issues.

The BJP conducted the test through Chennai Testing Laboratory Private Limited. Sharing the results on his X handle, Annamalai pointed out, “As per the quality norms of the Chennai Metropolitan Drinking Water Board, drinking water should not contain coliform and e coli bacteria. However, the test results confirm the presence of these bacteria in the drinking water supplied in the Pallavaram area.”

In response to Annamalai’s allegations, Tambaram Corporation officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, raised concerns about the test report’s credibility. They noted that the report lacked details such as the location and time the sample was taken.

“The sample was reportedly collected on December 6, by when authorities had already temporarily suspended the drinking water supply to the area,” the official said.

Officials further clarified that most acute diarrheal disease (ADD) cases were from the Pallavaram cantonment area, which does not fall under Tambaram Corporation’s jurisdiction. They added that the corporation or municipal administration department is expected to issue a detailed clarification on the matter within the next few days.