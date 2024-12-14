Lung cancer surge in India driven by smoking, air pollution, and low awareness

CHENNAI: Lung cancer continues to be a major contributor to cancer-related deaths globally and poses a significant challenge in India. Factors such as increasing air pollution, a high prevalence of smoking, and limited public awareness have led to a steady rise in cases. Each year, India reports approximately 75,000 new cases, with a considerable number diagnosed at advanced stages.

Causes of lung cancer: Not just smoking

While smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer globally, attributing to nearly 85 per cent of cases, it is not the only cause. In India, where urban pollution levels are among the highest in the world, non-smokers are increasingly affected by lung cancer due to environmental factors. Outdoor air pollution, primarily from vehicular emissions, industrial pollutants, and construction dust, has been recognised as a serious risk factor. Moreover, household air pollution from burning solid fuels like wood or coal for cooking and heating significantly increases lung cancer risk, particularly for women in rural India who spend prolonged periods in smoke-filled kitchens.

Symptoms and importance of early detection

Early-stage lung cancer often presents mild or non-specific symptoms, such as a persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, and unexplained weight loss.

These symptoms are frequently misinterpreted as signs of less severe respiratory issues or even ignored. According to studies, if lung cancer is identified at an early stage, the five-year survival rate can increase by up to 60-80 per cent, compared to less than 15 per cent at advanced stages.

Prevention strategies: What can we do?

Anti-smoking campaigns: Reducing smoking rates is critical. Individuals who quit smoking can reduce their risk of lung cancer significantly over time, with risks decreasing by about 50 per cent after five years of cessation.

Reducing indoor air pollution: The shift toward cleaner cooking fuels, such as LPG or electricity, particularly in rural areas, can help reduce household air pollution.

Tackling outdoor air pollution: Public policies targeting vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and waste burning must be prioritised. Efforts to improve air quality can lower lung cancer incidence, especially among non-smokers.

Workplace safety: Employers in industries with exposure to carcinogenic substances should be held accountable for implementing safety measures, including protective equipment and routine health check-ups. Workers, must be encouraged to participate in preventive health programmes.

(The writer is lead consultant - interventional pulmonology & lung transplantation, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru)