New era of beauty

CHENNAI: In the ever-changing world of skincare, beauty gurus and curious users wade through masks, serums, and concoctions of retinol, adapalene, and niacinamide. Yet, with social media teeming with advice and routines, the aspiration towards dewy skin is more charged than ever.

The questions remain: do all skincare routines fit all, and what does beauty truly mean? How do we use these serums carefully? What does beauty truly mean? The answer, as always, seems to be found in a dermatologist’s office.

“There’s a very cookie-cutter way of treating patients. We need to redefine how we care about beauty and set new standards with personalised dermatology care,” says Dr Bhairavi Senthil. In a night of legacy and celebration, embarking on a new journey, Dr Bhairavi unveiled the Dr. B 360 Dermatology Experiential Centre on the quiet Ambujammal Road, Alwarpet.

Under warm lights, the bustle of excitement, and a radiant blue interior, the city’s doctors, socialites, and officials united in witnessing the opening of this centre, on Friday.

Every treatment is a step towards feeling radiant, says the dermatologist. Fulfilling a dream through decades, she showcases trailers of the clinic and ideas inspired by the vastness of possibilities and the brilliance of beauty. The newly-opened centre thrums with glitter, glam, and classic elegance, reminding patients that the idea of beauty is very much within reach.

Legacy inherited

As a child, Dr Bhairavi recalls watching her father Dr KTK Madhu spend hours chatting with patients, dedicated to his service towards marginalised patients, in north Chennai. “He was a man whose life was a testament to service, compassion, and patience.

It was about building patience and offering unwavering support and he often said true worth is not in material possession, his kindness was boundless and humility unmatched,” says the dermatologist.