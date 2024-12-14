Pappan canal overflows, 300 moved to relief centre in Tambaram corporation

CHENNAI: Over 300 residents of Annai Anjugam Nagar in Tambaram Corporation were evacuated on Friday morning after the area got flooded as surplus water was released from Chembarambakkam lake into Adyar river.

“Around 2.30am, water from the Pappan Canal, which drains into the Adyar River, started flooding our street. By 5.30am, it had entered our homes,” said E Pradhap, a resident of Annai Anjugam Nagar. Following information, the residents were evacuated to Ambedkar Marriage Hall in Tambaram. Officials said that the residents would remain in the relief centre until flood water recedes.

However, residents accused the corporation of failing to issue timely warnings about the water release, which led to flooding of the Pappan Canal.

Parvathi Nagar in Old Perungalathur was also inundated. Although officials said they issued a warning to people of the area on Friday morning, residents said the water entered their area in the wee hours on Friday and no one from the corporation visited the area for relief works. “Whenever there is heavy rain or excess water is released into the Adyar river, our area faces flooding. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken and no warning was issued in advance,” said M Manoharan of Nehru Street.

Manoharan added that the rain stopped before water entered homes, but several streets, including Parameshwaran Nagar, Mullai Street, and Bharathidasan Street, continue to face flood risk owing to their proximity to Adyar river.

In addition, residents of Tellus avenue in Ottiambakkam staged a road roko on Friday, protesting against persistent water logging issues in their locality. They said that even 24 hours after the rain, water had not receded.