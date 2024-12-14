Trauma, attachment styles and repression are buzzwords that teem in online discourse: Professor Peter Choate

CHENNAI: Trauma, attachment styles, repression — these buzzwords teem in online discourse, inexplicably altering our ideas of how we view ourselves and the world. Today, when therapy speak, and multitudes of information about mental health reign freely, what does trauma mean? Often viewed as flight and fight responses, how do we understand what trauma does to our brain? As the globe tackles the issues of child sexual abuse, how do we empathetically hear a child’s story? Peter Choate, professor of social work at Mount Royal University in Canada, speaks to CE about child sexual abuse, the neurobiology of trauma, attachment styles, and harmful sexual behaviour.

Excerpts follow:

When dealing with a case of child sexual abuse, what can stakeholders do while collecting evidence, and keeping the child’s interests in mind?

One of our first priorities is the protection of the child. A child is pre-adolescent, memory is very concrete and does not have the nuance of being abstract. What happens then is the child has a sense of the story; the first time they tell the story is the best time because how the person is listening to it influences how the child will then retell the story because they confabulate based on the response of the person first listening to the story.

The fewer times we require the child to tell the story the better; the more often, the more complicated the story becomes. It is not that the child is lying but what they are doing is incorporating the responses.

The other thing to remember is worldwide, 1.2-8% of children who report child sexual abuse (CSA) are not telling the truth, which means over 90% are telling the truth.

The vast majority of cases are never reported, when we think of the idea of protecting the child, the best thing we can do is have a good interview at the very beginning, record, transcribe it.

Anyone else who needs to hear the story can hear the recording and that way the child does not have to retell the story. In Canada, the child is brought to the child advocacy centre, and one professional — usually the police officer — will interview the child in a separate room and it will be videotaped. Outside the room are social workers who are able to watch, listen, and take notes so the child is not bombarded.