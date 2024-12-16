Curtains rise for Margazhi

CHENNAI: The rain poured heavily outside, drumming against the windows in a relentless rhythm. Inside the auditorium, however, the air was alive with the sound of nadaswaram.The vidwans, poised with their instruments, played with a serene intensity. The Brahma Gana Sabha commenced its 23rd Edition of the December Art Festival on Thursday at the Dakshinamurthy Auditorium, Chennai. The festival, a highlight of Chennai’s cultural calendar, celebrated the vibrancy of classical arts, honouring stalwarts across music, dance, and theatre.

This year, the festival was graced by Sandhya Purecha, chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, she said, “It is an honour to stand before you all today as we celebrate this grand season, a hallmark of Chennai’s cultural landscape. Brahma Gana Sabha continues to attract audiences and artistes worldwide, showcasing both legendary masters and promising new talents.

The legacy of cultural institutions like Brahma Gana Sabha deserves commendation for their commitment to preserving our heritage and promoting the arts. The merging of diverse artistic traditions in this festival showcases our nation’s shared cultural ethos, reminding us of the deep interconnectedness of our cultural roots.”

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, president of the Sabha, and a patron of the arts, commended Brahma Gana Sabha’s consistent efforts in promoting excellence, and said, “It is a privilege to see the Sangeetha Padhmam Awards being conferred upon such accomplished artistes. We are deeply honoured by Dr Sandhya Purecha’s presence, which makes this event even more special.”

The highlight of the evening was the conferring of the Padhmam Awards, celebrating the contributions of four artistes — Gaana Padhmam: Suguna Varadachari, Vaadhya Padhmam: A Kanyakumari, Naatya Padhmam: Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala, Naataka Padhmam: CV Chandramohan. They were felicitated by musician Radha Bhaskar. With performances and accolades setting the tone, the festival promises to continue its legacy.