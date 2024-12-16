Foraging and feasting

CHENNAI: As a picky eater, my worst nightmare was seated at the looming dinner table, with an unfinished plate of now-cold rice and poriyal. I resorted to dashing away, hiding underneath beds, and depositing morsels into pockets. Paati’s first remedy for my stomach was a hushed thinly veiled threat in folklore format, that if I didn’t finish eating, the mosquitoes, scorpions, and other poochies would assemble, steal my food and grow large, and sneak into my bed when I was asleep.

Her second remedy was shooing me into her lush garden lined with herbs, weeds, almond and chikoo trees, and streets, to pick out herbs. She transformed our pickings of manathakkali into sour kuzhambu, leaves and weeds into keerai side-dishes, and amla into jam.

Bitter, wholesome, and carefully picked, these herbs — never entering restaurant or urban home menus — revived my absent appetite, and warded away nightmares of Kafkaesque bugs. Gardens, indigenous knowledge passed down through communities, and plants dotting our landscapes harbour remedies. Herbs growing at the ground level have many medicinal and herbal properties to offer, explains Shruti Tharayil, founder of Forgotten Greens, at the Chennai Wild Food Walk, held a week ago.

In nature’s company

Shruti led 20-odd participants, whose eyes were glued to the ground level at Kotturpuram Corporation Park. We were on a mission to unlearn ideas of food and forage and discover magic in seemingly unassuming biodiversity. “Parks are good places to forage, and it’s manicured here and there but there are nooks and corners to find it.