Suresh Vedanayagam elected as president of Chennai Press Club

CHENNAI: In the Chennai Press Club election held after a gap of 25 years on Monday, the ‘League for Justice’ emerged victorious, securing all major positions, while ‘Team Unity’ managed to win one post.

M Suresh Vedanayagam, a journalist from the ‘League for Justice’ team, was elected as president with 659 votes, defeating R K Radhakrishnan of ‘Team Unity’, who secured 398 votes. Sundara Bharathi and J Madan from the ‘League for Justice’ were elected to the vice president positions.

For the post of general secretary, S Manikandan won with 803 votes, defeating P Lakshmanan, who secured 495 votes. M Haseef also won the position of general secretary with 734 votes, while Nelson Xavier from the ‘League for Justice’ claimed the joint secretary position.

Furthermore, P Stalin, S Pazhanivel, M Vijaygopal, and Akhila Eswaran from the ‘League for Justice’, along with Gavaskar from ‘Team Unity’, were elected as members of the executive committee.