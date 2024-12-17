GCC mulls revamp of Loop Road as a vibrant public space

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is looking at the possibility of redeveloping Loop Road near Marina Beach into a vibrant public space prioritising non-motorable traffic (cyclists and pedestrians) that is also ecologically sustainable. A tender has been floated by the special projects department of GCC, inviting consultancy services to prepare a DPR at an estimated cost of Rs 17.7 lakh.

The consultant’s scope, as outlined in the tender, involves conducting topographic survey, land use and activity studies, traffic and transportation survey, and evaluation of pedestrian and cyclist facilities. It also includes a parking study, an assessment of street vending patterns and a landscape study to identify opportunities for additional tree cover and shading. Based on these findings, the DPR will include concept designs, detailed drawings, bills of quantities and construction-ready plans.

While the GCC recently relocated fish vendors to a newly constructed market to ease traffic along the stretch, the redevelopment project now aims to create a high-value, pedestrian friendly waterfront that is inclusive, accessible and environmentally sustainable. The proposed plan includes designated pathways and vibrant green spaces, and zones for social and recreational activities, all while ensuring compliance with CRZ and NGT regulations.

“We aim to make the Loop Road a vibrant, accessible space for everyone while addressing its current issues. The consultant will prepare the DPR after which the exact scope of work will be established,” a GCC official told TNIE.

Stretching 2.55 km, Loop Road connects the Lighthouse junction to Greenways Road junction. The area is home to fishermen, street vendors and beachgoers but is struggling with issues like irregular parking, heavy traffic, and unregulated vending zones, according to corporation sources.