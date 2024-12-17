Tales on the terrace

CHENNAI: Stories, like old songs, have a way of resurfacing, finding new audiences and fresh contexts. On the evening of December 14, Chennai’s Art on Terrace transformed into an intimate haven for such a tale, as author Renuka Narayanan breathed life into Mahadev, her 2019 book.

Though it was published years ago, Renuka’s storytelling session proved that some narratives aren’t bound by time; they ripple forward, carrying their wisdom into every new listening ear.

“Mahadev is a collection of stories that makes you fall in love with Shiva over and over,” Renuka explained.

Penguin India had commissioned her to write a book about the God of Gods, and she had approached the task with her hallmark creativity. “I started with a little girl asking, ‘Who is Shiva?’ It’s a family story that unfolds into generations of wisdom, temples, and legends across India.”

In the golden glow of the terrace lights, Renuka chose to narrate How Karthikeya Came Home, a story layered with history and culture. “This particular tale is special to me because it’s a north-south connection, a forgotten piece of history about how Karthikeya came down south and was embraced as the Tamil god,” she shared.

From Delhi’s Malai Mandir — its name blending Tamil (‘malai’ means mountain) and Hindi (‘mandir’ means temple), Renuka’s storytelling traversed landscapes and time, captivating her audience.

Eminent lawyer Geeta Ramaseshan, who introduced the session, remarked, “Renuka has always had a way with words. I’ve known her for 30 years and remain inspired by her ability to weave stories that stay with you.”

The session began with How Karthikeya Came Home, but by the end of the hour, the audience, enthralled by her narrative style, coaxed Renuka into telling a few more stories, including the tale of Thayumanavar — a deity who transformed into a mother to save a devotee.

The audience was a delightful mix. Children sat cross-legged on mats, listening in awe, while the elders nodded at Renuka’s anecdotes of forgotten traditions and Tamil culture.

“Stories like this remind you that our theology is deeply tied to the land,” Renuka reflected. “If younger people find these stories engaging, you know you’ve done your bit to keep the chain of storytelling alive.”

For Renuka, who describes writing to her computer as a “lonely business,” the session was a rare joy. “Telling these stories to a live audience is a completely different experience. It’s wonderful to see how they resonate in the moment.”

As the evening closed, Renuka had just one hope: that listeners would dive into the pages of Mahadev. “There’s so much to discover,” she said. “If my book inspires even a little curiosity about the richness of our culture and history, then I’ve done my part.”

Her book isn’t just a collection of stories; it’s an invitation to reconnect with the depth of our shared past. If you’ve ever found yourself captivated by a grandparent’s tale or paused to marvel at the beauty of age-old customs, Mahadev promises to rekindle that sense of wonder. It’s a book that doesn’t just narrate stories — it helps you feel a part of them.