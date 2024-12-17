Ustad, unparalleled

Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar, percussionist and Padma Shri recipient

I consider it my good fortune, a blessing, to have had the opportunity to perform with him. I am among the few, perhaps the only percussion artist, from Kerala to have had this privilege. I first met Zakirji in Thiruvananthapuram during the pre-production stage of ‘Vanaprastham’ (the National Award-winning film directed by Shaji N Karun). Zakirji composed its music. When Shaji and actor Mohanlal introduced me as a ‘chenda vidwan’, Zakirji expressed interest in seeing my Thayambaka [percussion]. I performed with my team, and Zakirji recorded it on a cassette.

That was the beginning of our friendship. The world knows the magic of his fingers, but what struck me most was his simplicity. Though I am four years younger, he used to address me as ‘Guruji’. In 2019, he organised a month-long performance tour in the US to mark his father’s centenary. He chose me as one of the performers. During that one month, we travelled across the US in a bus. I noticed his humility during that time — he never even let anyone carry his luggage.

Every day, he would step out of the hotel with his bag and tabla, always carrying those himself. Inspired, I began to do the same. His love for Kerala’s vadyam brought us together, and we performed on stage multiple times — chenda with tabla. It was a God-given opportunity. It breaks my heart to know that the world will never again witness his tabla magic, his loving personality, or his mesmerising presence on stage. It’s a loss beyond words.