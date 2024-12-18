Karnataka cuisine: A flavorful blend of tradition, regional influences, and unique ingredients

CHENNAI: Karnataka cuisine is believed to be one of the oldest in India. Geographically blessed with hilly areas, coasts and fertile plains, there are indigenous ingredients, and unique cooking techniques bringing a flavourful amalgamation.

The dishes are influenced by the neighbouring states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Under this tapestry, there are multiple cuisines of various regions and communities like Udipi, Mangaluru, Kodava, Dakshin Kannada, Saraswat Brahmin, Mangalore Catholics, and Navyathi Muslims.

It is generally believed that Karnataka food is predominantly vegetarian, but it is not entirely true. Brahmin-dominated areas like Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Udipi have vegetarian food whereas Mangaluru has a delectable mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, including seafood specialities.

North Karnataka food is influenced by Maharashtra and hence you have a lot of breads like jowar roti, sujja roti, and thalipeeth, whereas, in the rest of Karnataka, rice and rice-based dishes served with curries hold the fort. Rice is served in many forms like Bisi bele bath, vangi bath, and pulao, and rice-based dishes include neer dosa, akki roti, sannas, dosa, and idli. Millets like ragi is used to make mudde, roti, mandi etc., and jowar and bajra are common too.

Bamboo shoots, kokum, dil leaves, colocasia leaves, gurrelu/niger seeds, and tender jackfruit are some of the unique ingredients used here. Jaggery is often used in savoury dishes.

Mysore masala dosa and benne dosa are synonymous with Karnataka. The dosas here are generally crispy golden on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside, with a touch of sweetness and oodles of butter. The red garlic chutney smeared inside along with the subtle potato sagu makes the masala dosa stand apart.

On the other hand, neer dosa (neer means water) made from a watery batter of rice and coconut without fermentation is soft like a handkerchief and is perfect to mop up fiery curries like tomato curry, kori ghassi, or a ghee roast. It tastes equally good when you have it with a mixture of grated coconut sweetened with jaggery too.