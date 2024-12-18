Karnataka cuisine: A flavorful blend of tradition, regional influences, and unique ingredients

CHENNAI: Karnataka cuisine is believed to be one of the oldest in India. Geographically blessed with hilly areas, coasts and fertile plains, there are indigenous ingredients, and unique cooking techniques bringing a flavourful amalgamation.
The dishes are influenced by the neighbouring states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Under this tapestry, there are multiple cuisines of various regions and communities like Udipi, Mangaluru, Kodava, Dakshin Kannada, Saraswat Brahmin, Mangalore Catholics, and Navyathi Muslims.
It is generally believed that Karnataka food is predominantly vegetarian, but it is not entirely true. Brahmin-dominated areas like Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Udipi have vegetarian food whereas Mangaluru has a delectable mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, including seafood specialities.
North Karnataka food is influenced by Maharashtra and hence you have a lot of breads like jowar roti, sujja roti, and thalipeeth, whereas, in the rest of Karnataka, rice and rice-based dishes served with curries hold the fort. Rice is served in many forms like Bisi bele bath, vangi bath, and pulao, and rice-based dishes include neer dosa, akki roti, sannas, dosa, and idli. Millets like ragi is used to make mudde, roti, mandi etc., and jowar and bajra are common too.
Bamboo shoots, kokum, dil leaves, colocasia leaves, gurrelu/niger seeds, and tender jackfruit are some of the unique ingredients used here. Jaggery is often used in savoury dishes.
Mysore masala dosa and benne dosa are synonymous with Karnataka. The dosas here are generally crispy golden on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside, with a touch of sweetness and oodles of butter. The red garlic chutney smeared inside along with the subtle potato sagu makes the masala dosa stand apart.
On the other hand, neer dosa (neer means water) made from a watery batter of rice and coconut without fermentation is soft like a handkerchief and is perfect to mop up fiery curries like tomato curry, kori ghassi, or a ghee roast. It tastes equally good when you have it with a mixture of grated coconut sweetened with jaggery too.
Totally different in texture from these dosas is the kori rotti, which is brittle and thin served with a spicy side dish. The accompaniments vary from a thick coconut or peanut chutney, sambar with a sweet touch, potato sagu, to spicy curries like ghassi, charu, or ghee roast. Gojju is a special curry of the state and has notes of spice and sourness along with a touch of sweetness. It is made usually with tomatoes and pineapple.
A typical Kannadiga thali (oota) has rice, roti or poori, sambar, rasam, palya, bonda, pickle, and a dessert. Festive meals start with a refreshing salad called kosambari made with soaked moong dal, cucumber, coconut, and a tadka. Snacks are an important part of their culture and range from crispy fried items like goli bajje, maddur vada, medhu vada, Mangalore bun all served with chutney. Steamed dishes like rava idli, patrol, kadambuttu, and sweets like kesari, obittu and chirotti are part of the cuisine.
Bisi bele bath is a staple in every household and eatery. It is the perfect example of a complete meal. Rice, lentils, and vegetables are cooked with a specially ground spice masala and served with a topping of ghee and boondi, enough to make one drool.
But, the king of Karnataka cuisine is undoubtedly the Mysore pak. Invented in Mysuru for the royalty, it now has a place in most celebration meals. This melt-in-the-mouth delicacy made with just besan, sugar, and ghee has mesmerised both the royalty and the common man.
Bisi Bele Bath
Rice: 1 cup
Toor dal: 1/2 cup
Mixed vegetables: 1 cup
Turmeric: 1/2 tsp
Tamarind: 1 gooseberry size
Ghee: 3 tbsp
Curry leaves
Jaggery: 1 tsp
To roast and powder:
Channa dal: 1 tbsp
Urad dal: 1 tsp
Red chilli: 4
Coriander seeds: 1 tbsp
Clove: 2
Cinnamon: 1
Poppy seeds: 1 tsp
Pepper: 1/2 tsp
Jeera: 1 tsp
Fenugreek: 1/4 tsp
Desiccated coconut: 1 tbsp
For garnish:
Boondi and fried cashew nuts
Method
Cook the rice and dal, which has soaked for 20 minutes, along with turmeric, vegetables, and four cups water for four whistles.
Roast all the ingredients for the masala on low flame till they start to colour. Cool and powder.
Heat ghee in a pan, add curry leaves, tamarind extract, and jaggery. Once it boils for three minutes, add the powder, rice mixture, salt, and cook for a few minutes.
Serve hot topped with a drizzle of ghee, boondi, and cashew nuts.