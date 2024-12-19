Margazhi Music Season: Tradition meets transformation

CHENNAI: Come December, Chennai sheds its usual guise of traffic chaos and sultry weather, donning a festive, almost spiritual air. This is Margazhi season — a month devoted to music, devotion, and the delicate art of kolams. In the early hours, the city awakens to a symphony of devotional hymns, the clink of brass utensils, and the rhythmic sweep of women creating intricate kolams outside their homes. For Chennaiites, Margazhi is far more than just another month; it is an immersive cultural experience blending the sacred and the artistic.

At the heart of it all lies the renowned Margazhi Music Season — a celebration of Carnatic music concerts and Bharatanatyam performances. “Margazhi is the soul of Chennai,” says Anusha Krishnamoorthy, a Carnatic music enthusiast. “It’s when the city comes alive with art and devotion.”

When Margazhi was purely analogue

For many long-time residents of Chennai, the Margazhi of years gone by is a source of cherished nostalgia. Attending kutcheris (concerts) once meant physically visiting cultural venues to secure tickets. These transactions were far more than a matter of buying entry — they were social rituals, often accompanied by conversations over hot bajjis and filter coffee at the sabha canteen.

“The queues were long, but the thrill of securing a seat for a legendary performance was incomparable,” reminisces Rangan P, a septuagenarian who has attended kutcheris since the 1960s. “People dressed in their silk saris and veshtis. It was about more than just music; it was a gathering of the community.”

Packed halls, the faint hum of tanpura strings as the performance began, and the palpable connection between artists and their audience created an experience like no other. Venues were limited, making it nearly impossible to attend every concert on one’s list. Yet, that very challenge heightened the excitement.

A digital turn

For a city deeply steeped in tradition, Chennai has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability in its Margazhi celebrations. The pandemic brought seismic changes, with safety concerns disrupting the rhythm of live concerts. Sabhas embraced innovation, hosting drive-in kutcheris and recording performances exclusively for virtual audiences.

“It was surreal, attending a concert from my car with a thermos of coffee,” recalls Nagaraj Naidu, a city-based architect. “But it kept the spirit of Margazhi alive.”