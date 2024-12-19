Pilot project to clean air polluted by industries rolled out in Manali zone

CHENNAI: As a first step in its efforts to tackle the severe air pollution in industrial areas in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has placed monitoring devices to assess air quality parameters at two locations with high footfall in Manali and initial readings are being recorded. The pilot project will study and identify air pollutants in the industrial zone using monitoring devices, following which air purification systems will be installed to improve the ambient air quality, by the end of January. If the project turns successful, it will be replicated in other zones.

Manali, a prominent industrial zone in north Chennai, accommodates heavy industries including oil refineries, chemical manufacturing units, fertilizer plants, and power generation facilities. Its proximity to Chennai and Ennore ports boosts the region’s industrial importance, facilitating the transportation of raw materials and finished goods. However, the industries that fuel economic activity in the area contribute to severe air pollution, posing health risk to local population and contributing to environmental degradation.

In response to the growing concerns about air quality, GCC launched the pilot project in collaboration with multiple stakeholders and a project management consultant.