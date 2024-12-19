Pilot project to clean air polluted by industries rolled out in Manali zone

CHENNAI: As a first step in its efforts to tackle the severe air pollution in industrial areas in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has placed monitoring devices to assess air quality parameters at two locations with high footfall in Manali and initial readings are being recorded. The pilot project will study and identify air pollutants in the industrial zone using monitoring devices, following which air purification systems will be installed to improve the ambient air quality, by the end of January. If the project turns successful, it will be replicated in other zones.
Manali, a prominent industrial zone in north Chennai, accommodates heavy industries including oil refineries, chemical manufacturing units, fertilizer plants, and power generation facilities. Its proximity to Chennai and Ennore ports boosts the region’s industrial importance, facilitating the transportation of raw materials and finished goods. However, the industries that fuel economic activity in the area contribute to severe air pollution, posing health risk to local population and contributing to environmental degradation.
In response to the growing concerns about air quality, GCC launched the pilot project in collaboration with multiple stakeholders and a project management consultant.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said, “For now, two locations in Manali zone, the urban primary health centre and the zonal office, have been identified. Monitoring devices have already been placed in these spots to assess air quality parameters, and initial readings are being recorded. By the end of January or early February, the purifying machines will be installed. These machines are designed to intake polluted air, filter out contaminants such as nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and fine particulate matter (PM2.5), and release purified air back into the environment. The collected pollutants will be safely removed from the system.”
To oversee the monitoring process, evaluate its effectiveness, and provide actionable recommendations, a consultant has been appointed. “If the pilot project proves successful, similar systems can be implemented in other industrial zones in Chennai,” he said.
“During last year’s monsoon, several pollution-related issues were reported in the region. Recently, residents raised several complaints about increasing pollution, prompting us to select this area for the pilot project,” the official added.