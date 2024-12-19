Seventies’ music, Seventies’ mood swings

CHENNAI: The music landscape of the ’70s was a bubbling cauldron of new sub-genres of rock, birthing some of the most iconic musicians of the time. Referred to as the glorious period in the West, its concerts were often pictured with a young crowd clad in bell bottoms, beady necklaces and tie-dye prints, revelling in the riffs of artistes like Led Zeppelin, The Doors and Pink Floyd. It was in the same decade that the genre had spread its tentacles to India, giving way to a similar hoard of young fans and budding rock artists in the country.

Trailing the hippie beginnings of rock music in India at the time, The Extraordinary Life of Max Bulandi (HarperCollins) by Sidharth Singh weaves a story around a mysterious yet charming rock icon. The book, as it recommends readers old and new artists alike, explores the rising counterculture in the country, while also swinging into an adventurous journey in search of the said mysterious rebel.

Inception

The author, who is also a filmmaker, says the book was inspired by a gamut of his adolescent influences. “My father’s tales of his days on Park Street in the late ’60s, the literature of the Beat Generation, ’60s psychedelia and rock and roll, and how this counterculture interacted with Indian society when it arrived on our shores via the overland hippie trail in the late ’60s is what I put together in the book.

That was the cultural backdrop I wanted to explore through the lens of an Indian rebel, and what better symbol than a rock musician, playing western music in ’70s India, to illustrate that. That’s how I found Max Bulandi, who gradually evolved into a generational figure and provided an inroad into the essence of the times,” Sidharth says.

The book hinges on its protagonist Nirvana (a nod to the popular band), who amid oscillating between heartbreak and drugs, works as a journalist in a tabloid in Mumbai. Amid his eviction notice and dissipating interest in his job as a music journalist, he comes across an article hailing a band called The Flow and their frontman Max Bulandi in a popular rock contest.