SOL 2025: A date with motivation

CHENNAI: As time races and the world changes at a rapid speed, a calendar urges us to pause and look back. These 12 pages occupy very little space on our desks but are extremely assistive. They help us keep track of important dates and events. What if, along with these advantages, the sheets also educate us on our Tamil culture, tradition and language? In 2025, it might be possible.

SOL 2025 — designed by the Art Brew Creative Company, a design and tech solutions company — documents one Tamil word for each month with a small description. “As the year begins, people can look forward to those words every month. That one word can be their inspiration for the whole month,” points out Avanti Natarajan, co-founder of the company.

The Art Brew Creative Company specialises in telling cultural stories in a contemporary way. Avanti says, “It is our responsibility to take this forward to the next generation. Instead of saying that this language and tradition is our pride, we should think about what we are doing to sustain. This is a small contribution from our side to our language and culture.”

The words printed on the calendars will also have an English explanation. “So, the people who are not native speakers of Tamil or who are unable to read will also get an opportunity to dwell into the language,” she adds.

Some of the words used in this calendar’s third edition are ‘Thalam’ (calmness) for February, ‘Thulir’ (sprout) for March, ‘Kamal’ (to emit fragrance) for May, and ‘Njimir’ (bee hum) for July.

The theme of SOL 2025 – Whispers from the Garden is ‘Thotam’ (backyard) and resonates with the philosophy ‘Every garden sprouts from a dream and every dream from a word’.

The words are handpicked by writer and lyricist Madan Karky. “Usually, for January, we choose words related to hope. December is more about looking back or reminiscing how you are winding up the year.

You would also have had goals and maybe you would have accomplished all of it. This is the time when you will also be starting to set new dreams for the next year,” explains Avanti when asked how the words are chosen each month.