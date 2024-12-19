Threads of Tamil heritage

CHENNAI: Tamil literature is a treasure trove on a variety of topics — from age-old systems of society and the changing landscape to celebrating the geography of Tamil Nadu. “Tamil literature defines landscape into five: Ainthinai — Kurunji, Mullai, Neidhal, Marutham, and Palai. More than 100 poems have been written based on these classifications,” points out Meenakshi Devraj, a historian.

Now, picture the tough mountains, dense forests, green farmlands, widely spread desserts, and chilly coasts woven into six yards of elegance. Each thread captures the essence of ancient Tamil poetic verses and in each fold lies the soul of Tamil culture and heritage.

Meenakshi has created concept-based designs and launched a sari series in association with Hastha Happiness, a hand-block-printed apparel and accessory store. “I have always wanted to do something with Ainthinai. When I delved more into the subject, I understood the role of women in the functioning of society.

I locked my idea on women. Then, it took me only a week to design. The motif is inspired by chikku kolam,” she shares. A few designs on the saris include a woman catching a fish, churning curd, holding a spear, and guarding fields from parrots and other animals.

Coming back to Ainthinai, Meenakshi says these poems talk about the flora and fauna related to that area. “It talks about the human beings who live there, their occupation, food habits, and the activities they undertake,” she says, adding that in Neidhal (seashore) salt making or fishery or drying the fish is their everyday job.

Similarly, in Kurinji (hilly region), hunting was their primary line of work, in Mullai (forest) it was cattle rearing, in Marutham (cultivation) it was agriculture and in Palai (desert), men were involved in fighting.