Chaos at hearing on Ennore plant expansion

CHENNAI: Despite severe opposition, the public hearing for the 660MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project was held in Ernavur on Friday. Political sloganeering and chaotic scenes marred the event.
Political cadre, cutting across party lines, including TVK, dominated the proceedings while general public voices were muffled. The choice of venue was also criticised as it was a small marriage hall that could seat only around 200 people. The public hearing started at 11 am in an unruly fashion with fishermen leaders complaining that the genuine public were being denied entry while political cadre occupied all the seats.
TNPCB and police officials had a tough time pacifying the people. As things settled down, Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade and TNPCB officials began recording the proceedings, but things turned chaotic when NTK cadre started to speak.
Members of the ruling DMK, who came in large numbers, were in favour of the project saying it would create jobs for locals, while members of opposition parties like AIADMK and NTK, and civil society groups flagged environmental concerns.
Among the few public voices was M Karunakaran, fishermen leader from Kattukuppam. “We are dependent on fishing in Kosasthaliyar. But today, the river is silted with fly ash pollution from nearby thermal power plants. Fish and prawn production have significantly fallen. The promise of job creation is a farce. Let the government give it in writing that these many jobs for locals will be created.”
PN Megha, a resident of Tiruvottiyur who is doing masters at ISRO’s Indian Institute of Remote Sensing in Dehradun, asked why only red-category industries are forced upon north Chennai. “This is social injustice. Let the government set up non-polluting renewable industries or IT parks in north Chennai for job creation,” she said.
NTK chief Seeman alleged that the Ennore region is highly polluted due to unscientific industrialisation.
An aerial look around the project site shows how vulnerable the population and ecosystem are. Densely populated Ernavur shares a boundary with it on the one side and there are 6,874 residential flats newly built by TNHB for displaced people on the other. The Buckingham canal and Kosasthaliyar pass within 50 metres from the station.
Nityanand Jayaraman from Save Ennore Creek Campaign, alleged that the Environment Impact Assessment for the project is flawed. “EIA was submitted in July 2019. Tamil Nadu announced construction of 6,877 flats on a plot next to ETPS proposed site the same year. Land reclassification was carried out from hazardous zone to primary residential zone. Flats have been constructed. But no impact assessment has been carried on the residential population,” he said.
Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust proposed eco-restoration of Ennore Creek. NGT has ordered that the entire extent of Ennore wetlands must be notified and remediated. “However, the ETPS proposal, particularly the coal conveyor corridor, runs through wetlands identified for remediation. But no assessment of impact has been carried out,” he said.
Collector leaves before end of event
Collector Zagade left the hearing even before it formally concluded, which raised some eyebrows. The hearing was going on past 2.30 pm without a break. There were a handful of people yet to speak when the collector left. The norm is that the collector, who is the chair, must read out the minutes of the meetings and sign to formalise the proceedings. TNIE could not reach the collector for comment.