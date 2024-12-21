Chaos at hearing on Ennore plant expansion

CHENNAI: Despite severe opposition, the public hearing for the 660MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project was held in Ernavur on Friday. Political sloganeering and chaotic scenes marred the event.

Political cadre, cutting across party lines, including TVK, dominated the proceedings while general public voices were muffled. The choice of venue was also criticised as it was a small marriage hall that could seat only around 200 people. The public hearing started at 11 am in an unruly fashion with fishermen leaders complaining that the genuine public were being denied entry while political cadre occupied all the seats.

TNPCB and police officials had a tough time pacifying the people. As things settled down, Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade and TNPCB officials began recording the proceedings, but things turned chaotic when NTK cadre started to speak.

Members of the ruling DMK, who came in large numbers, were in favour of the project saying it would create jobs for locals, while members of opposition parties like AIADMK and NTK, and civil society groups flagged environmental concerns.

Among the few public voices was M Karunakaran, fishermen leader from Kattukuppam. “We are dependent on fishing in Kosasthaliyar. But today, the river is silted with fly ash pollution from nearby thermal power plants. Fish and prawn production have significantly fallen. The promise of job creation is a farce. Let the government give it in writing that these many jobs for locals will be created.”