Chennai man dies by suicide after losing mother's cancer treatment money in online rummy

CHENNAI:A 26-year-old man in Chennai allegedly died by suicide after spending money meant for his mother’s cancer treatment on an online rummy game, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Akash, was a resident of Saidapet. He was employed in the food industry after completing a course in catering. He lived with his mother and brother. His father had died around eight years ago.

According to the police, Akash had used Rs 30,000 that his mother had saved for her cancer treatment and spent it on the online rummy game, which he had been addicted to since the COVID-19 pandemic.

When his family members, including his brother, discovered this on Friday, they scolded him. Upset over the incident, Akash left home and could not be reached on his mobile phone, which was switched off.

Worried family members and friends searched for him at the homes of friends and relatives. Eventually, he was found dead on the terrace of his apartment, police said.

A case has been registered by the Kotturpuram police, and an investigation is under way.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)