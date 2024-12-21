Chennai residents, AIFC petition GCC to scrap proposed waste-to-energy incinerator in Kodungaiyur

Chennai: Chennai residents and the Alliance for Incinerator-Free Chennai (AIFC) members filed a petition to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner on Tuesday demanding the scrapping of the proposed Waste-to-Energy (WTE) incinerator plant in Kodungaiyur.

The representation letter was endorsed by more than 200 residents, civil society organisations and environmentalists.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) plans to establish a heavily polluting WTE incinerator plant in Kodungaiyur, which is already grappling with severe pollution. The plant will process 2,100 tons of mixed garbage daily in an area that already hosts 36 red-category factories and the city's largest garbage dump. Residents emphasise that this will violate the principles of environmental justice and cause further distress to the community/

“We already live in a place where the air, water, and land are polluted due to hazardous industries. Most of us suffer from illnesses caused by this pollution, and if this project goes ahead, it will only worsen our health and quality of life. We cannot tolerate any more pollution and its consequences,” said Sarath Kumar (Vyasai Thozhargal), a resident of Vyasarpadi.

“We are poor and we mostly work as daily wage labourers, but we are also living beings, we are also people of India who have equal rights to live a dignified life,” he added.

The waste generated in Chennai has about 60% biodegradable matter, with high moisture content and low calorific value, resulting in incomplete combustion.

This ultimately pollutes air, water, and soil by releasing SOx, NOx, PM 2.5, PM 10, HCL, heavy metals, dioxins furans, etc. Additionally, the non-combustible materials such as metals, glass and inert in the waste will result in production of 30-40% of ash which will again end up in the landlls.

Communities living near these plants are severely impacted by exposure to highly toxic chemicals emitted from them. Children are especially vulnerable, with studies showing reduced lung function and lower IQs due to their exposure to toxic emissions.

A recent investigation by The New York Times highlighted the failure of WTE incinerators in Delhi, which have led to signicant health issues for over one million people. Residents in those areas have reported a sharp rise in cancer, asthma, and respiratory difculties, ndings that are also supported by multiple international studies. Further evidence from Delhi reveals that WTE incinerators exacerbate pollution levels, including toxic particles that signicantly impact public health. In response, several civil society organizations and local communities have submitted complaints to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), calling for the cancellation of the Kodungaiyur project. Experts also warn that mass burning of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) contradicts India’s Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which require waste segregation at source and decentralized waste processing. According to the CSIR-NEERI report, WTE incineration undermines the potential for a circular economy. Once operational, the plant will release CO2 emissions equivalent to 8.9 Lakhs passenger cars daily, worsening Chennai’s air quality. Furthermore, the proposed plant will produce one of the most expensive forms of electricity in India, with a capital expenditure of around ₹33 crore per megawatt and production costs of ₹7 per unit, making it a nancially unsustainable model. “Instead of relying on end-of-pipeline solutions that only exacerbate environmental and health crises, the government must prioritize sustainable and socially just waste management practices. This includes capping waste production, promoting waste minimization, enforcing segregation, and supporting decentralized processing,” said Geo Damin, a member of AIFC. Chennai residents and AIFC are demanding the scrapping of the proposed WTE incineration plant citing the health, environmental, livelihood and climate impacts. They are also calling for a more sustainable and equitable systemic approach to waste management and are pushing for the effective implementation of local by-laws on waste segregation and decentralized processing, alongside penalties for non-compliance. Additionally, the group advocates for measures to reduce the production and use of single-use plastics (SUPs) within the local body jurisdiction.