Ennore plant expansion: Project vital for future, says TN government

CHENNAI: Amid criticism over the proposed power station expansion, the state government has said that the move is aimed at ensuring a sustainable future.

With a target to generate 100 billion additional units of electricity by 2030, the state is focussing on solar, wind, pumped storage, battery energy systems, biomass and co-generation to achieve 50% renewable energy-surpassing India’s national target of 43%, a release said.

As the first state to adopt wind power in 1986, Tamil Nadu currently ranks second nationally with an installed wind energy capacity of 11,000 MW. It ranks third in solar energy, boasting a capacity of 9,400 MW. The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Company Limited plays a pivotal role in advancing green energy initiatives, the release added.

Over the last three-and-a-half years, TN has experienced a 10% annual growth in electricity demand due to industrial expansion and multinational investments which have created thousands of jobs. To meet the growing demand, the government is establishing advanced power plants, including the Ennore facility, to enhance grid stability and energy production, the release said. TN aims to provide affordable and consistent electricity to all people and industries. The state seeks to ensure a balanced approach to renewable and conventional energy, achieving self-sufficiency while fostering continued industrial growth.