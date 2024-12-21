INTERVIEW | 'Song-writing is cathartic for me; it helps me process my emotions': Singer Kaber Vasuki

The things that are authentically “you” don’t require thought or effort — they are simply there, always accessible and at hand. It takes effort to pretend or cover up; being authentic is actually the easiest thing to do. If you find yourself in a place where you can’t be yourself, the question to ask is: why?

As for inspiration: people are people. Regardless of background, education, or culture, our emotions and feelings affect us the same way. When Kannadasan says, “Maaperum sabaigalil nee nadanthaan, unakku maalaigal vizha vendum,” and Kanye says, “No one man should have all that power,” they’re essentially tapping into the same core ideas — just from different eras and perspectives. Both lines make the hair on my neck stand up when I hear them. They energise me.

All artistes and creators aim to tap into the same emotional neural pathways, but they discover new routes to get there. The excitement isn’t just in finding the treasure — it’s in charting a new path.

Your music resonates deeply with people, especially during difficult times. How does it feel to be considered a “healer” through your art?

Song-writing is cathartic for me; it helps me process my emotions, especially during difficult times. I think what you put into your work is what people take from it, and maybe that’s why I’ve fallen into that “healer” archetype for a lot of my fans. When people share their personal stories with me, it does affect me.

I naturally empathise and, occasionally, need solitude to recover. But I understand why they share — it’s because they find a safe space in my songs, and I’m grateful they do. Knowing my work helps in any way is a blessing. I thank the universe every day for that gift.

At your concerts, the audience often feels more like collaborators than spectators. How do these interactions influence your performances and writing?

When you’re on stage and a thousand people sing every line with you, there’s no greater satisfaction as a songwriter — I live for that. Sometimes, when I write a good line, I can already hear the crowd singing it back to me. That anticipation gives me an instant dopamine hit.

You’ve spoken about asking yourself, “Is this who I am? Is this what I feel?” before releasing music. How do you maintain this authenticity in an industry that often demands trends and compromises?

I divide my work into two categories. When I’m working on a movie or commission, my only goal is to make the director happy and elevate the story. Whether I’m a composer, lyricist, dialogue writer, or singer, I surrender to the director’s vision and focus on helping them achieve it. Cinema is a director’s art form, and everyone else is a tool in service of that vision.

When I work on an indie project like Kaalame Kalipputhaan, it’s about being as true to myself as possible. In this space, I’m the artiste, and the story I tell is the one I feel most deeply at that moment.