SASTRA Satsangh: Bridged by music

CHENNAI: The famed Kodambakkam overbridge and the Doraiswamy Subway that have carried loads of Carnatic rasikas towards RK Salai (Music Academy, Narada Gana Sabha, etc.) or T Nagar (Vani Mahal, Krishna Gana Sabha, etc.) for many years may feel relieved due to some unloading, thanks to SASTRA Satsangh’s foray into the multi-dimensional space of Art & Culture.
Started in 2019, and after a COVIDian blip, SASTRA Satsangh’s (SS) year-long activities from 2023 have been a big hit among residents of Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, Virugambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Porur, Anna Nagar, etc. Carnatic music, dance, drama, discourses, Harikatha by globally renowned experts and upcoming artistes have attracted residents who feel the aura of Mylapore and T Nagar in SS’s auditorium in Vadapalani.
Situated behind AVM theatre and next to AVM studio, SS adds the art and culture flavour to this entertainment portfolio.
SASTRA Satsangh’s policy trifecta — no ticketing, no membership or sponsorship, and free snacks uniquely differentiates it from the other sabhas.
But the quality of the event is not compromised, say the audience who have thronged the space to witness Dushyanth Sridhar, Vishakha Hari, Aruna Sairam, Lalgudi GJR Krishnan & Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, Vijay Siva, Malladi Brothers, RaGa Sisters, Sikkil Gurucharan, and many other popular names in the circuit.
They have graced the SASTRA Satsangh during its Margazhi, Rama Navami, Gokulashtami, Navaratri, Kanda Sashti, Drama and Dance festivals and other special events that happen round the year.
The inaugural concert (Nadaswaram) of Kasim and Babu (Sheikh Chinna Moulana lineage) on December 16 set the tone for the 2024 Margazhi season. SASTRA Satsangh is buzzing with morning bhajans, discourses, Harikathas between 7 am and 9 am and Carnatic music concerts in the evening between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm.
This schedule goes on till January 14, 2025. Adequate junior slots for upcoming artistes provide the much-needed space for nurturing budding talent.
Not only are the rasikas provided with an auditory feast but also a gastric delight with early morning pongal and coffee, and evening snacks. On the holy Koodaravalli day, ghee-soaked akkaaravadisal becomes the talk of the day! Visiting artistes are served unique seasonal goodies and after the season is over all artistes are treated to a gala lunch/dinner.
The awards presentation function formally brings the curtains down on the Margazhi season, only to open up soon for the dance and drama festival.
The annual Sangita Vachaspati Award under three categories — Carnatic Music, Traditional, and Complimentary Arts — is given to outstanding artistes and carries a cash prize of `1 lakh each and a citation.
(The writer is the founder of SciArt Services, Madison, USA, Software engineering leader, and Carnatic vocalist-educator.)