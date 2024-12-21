SASTRA Satsangh: Bridged by music

CHENNAI: The famed Kodambakkam overbridge and the Doraiswamy Subway that have carried loads of Carnatic rasikas towards RK Salai (Music Academy, Narada Gana Sabha, etc.) or T Nagar (Vani Mahal, Krishna Gana Sabha, etc.) for many years may feel relieved due to some unloading, thanks to SASTRA Satsangh’s foray into the multi-dimensional space of Art & Culture.

Started in 2019, and after a COVIDian blip, SASTRA Satsangh’s (SS) year-long activities from 2023 have been a big hit among residents of Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, Virugambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Porur, Anna Nagar, etc. Carnatic music, dance, drama, discourses, Harikatha by globally renowned experts and upcoming artistes have attracted residents who feel the aura of Mylapore and T Nagar in SS’s auditorium in Vadapalani.

Situated behind AVM theatre and next to AVM studio, SS adds the art and culture flavour to this entertainment portfolio.

SASTRA Satsangh’s policy trifecta — no ticketing, no membership or sponsorship, and free snacks uniquely differentiates it from the other sabhas.

But the quality of the event is not compromised, say the audience who have thronged the space to witness Dushyanth Sridhar, Vishakha Hari, Aruna Sairam, Lalgudi GJR Krishnan & Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, Vijay Siva, Malladi Brothers, RaGa Sisters, Sikkil Gurucharan, and many other popular names in the circuit.

They have graced the SASTRA Satsangh during its Margazhi, Rama Navami, Gokulashtami, Navaratri, Kanda Sashti, Drama and Dance festivals and other special events that happen round the year.

The inaugural concert (Nadaswaram) of Kasim and Babu (Sheikh Chinna Moulana lineage) on December 16 set the tone for the 2024 Margazhi season. SASTRA Satsangh is buzzing with morning bhajans, discourses, Harikathas between 7 am and 9 am and Carnatic music concerts in the evening between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm.