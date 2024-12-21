Suburban train services hit Chennai, hundreds stranded

CHENNAI: Hundreds of commuters, including college students and office-goers, faced huge inconvenience after the suburban train service was disrupted for nearly 90 minutes in the Chennai Central- Gummidipundi section on Friday morning.

As many as six suburban trains queued up one after another in both directions in Athipattu Pudhunagar - Ennore section resulting in hundreds of people being stranded at the stations.

Railway officials from the Chennai division attributed the delay to a power failure on the overhead line after a high-tension power line from Tangedco fell on the railway electrical lines. As a result, power supply to the overhead railway line was disconnected between Athipattu Pudunagar and Ennore, leading to the stoppage of suburban trains in both directions. This section serves approximately one lakh passengers every day with 76 nine-car services and 12 MEMU services.

Around 7.30 am, when a Chennai-bound suburban local from Sulurpetta arrived at Ennore station, the overhead line developed a technical snag, and the train was stopped. Simultaneously, trains from Athipattu Pudunagar to Ennore also came to a halt. Upon investigation, it was found that the power supply to the railway lines had been disconnected for nearly five kilometers. Power supply on the third track was not affected, and express trains bound for Chennai continued to operate as usual.

Chennai division officials rushed to the spot and began the repair work. Services resumed around 9 am. Between 8 am and 8.30 am, when the Chennai-bound express arrived on the fast line, the train was stopped to ferry the stranded passengers.