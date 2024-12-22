Cop jumps off second floor after quarrel, lands on iron grill, dies in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old police constable died of injuries sustained after jumping from the second floor of his brother’s apartment onto an iron grill on the compound wall in KK Nagar on Friday night.

According to police, Selvakumar was working as a constable at the Sembium police station. He was living with his elder brother Perumal, an official in TNEB, and sister-in-law Dhanalakshmi, a judge in the Chengalpattu mahila court.

On Friday, Selvakumar allegedly consumed alcohol and got into a fight with his brother and sister-in-law. He then locked the couple inside one of the rooms and damaged household appliances, police said.

Meanwhile, Perumal called up some of his friends and asked them to come to their house and pacify Selvakumar. When his friends turned up at the door and tried to speak to Selvakumar, he got agitated. Some of the friends also gathered at the gate outside the building. In a state of panic, Selvakumar tried to escape by jumping off the second-floor balcony. However, he landed on the iron grill over a compound wall injuring him grievously. He was rushed to ESIC hospital in KK Nagar, where he died.