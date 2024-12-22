Greater Chennai Corporation floats bids for upkeep of 595 parks

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated tenders for the maintenance of 595 parks across the city. The contracts, divided into three packages, cover 122 parks in the northern, 215 in central and 258 in southern regions. The estimated cost for maintenance over next three years is Rs 46 crore.

The move comes after the earlier contracts expired some months ago. The initiative aims at elevating the parks by integrating advanced technology, eco-friendly practices and proper maintenance. The agency bagging the contract will be responsible for works like cleaning, gardening, sanitation and security arrangements.

The bidder will develop an AI-integrated web-based mobile app to enhance monitoring and transparency. The app will feature pre and post-cleaning status updates with images and videos uploaded every day. It will also alert the personnel deployed about deficiencies in services.

Security service will operate 24/7, ensuring safety, regulating access and preventing unauthorised activities. Biometric attendance for staff and QR codes at park entrance for visitor feedback will be established. Eco-friendly practices such as composting garden waste and using biodegradable materials will be prioritised. As many as 3,461 personnel, including sweepers, gardeners, security staff and electricians, will be deployed across the parks.

During a recent meeting, councillors raised concern about the expired contracts and advocated against privatising park maintenance.