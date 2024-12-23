Celebration of changemakers

CHENNAI: Change is the only constant, as the popular adage goes. However, across the world, at this moment, movements, and people are catalysts, fighting in an attempt for a change, carving out a more equal world. In the spirit of honouring these changemakers, The Rajasthani Association Tamilnadu unveiled its Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards, at DG Vaishnav College on Saturday.

The awards aim to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of individuals and institutions that have advanced the state’s welfare. “This event is not merely the beginning of an initiative but a celebration of two rich cultures, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. This moment is a call to unite and strengthen unity and embody the spirit of selflessness and service,” highlighted Praveen Tatia, president of the Rajasthani Association of Chennai. He added that the association — formed in 1967 — aimed to promote goodwill among all sections of society and act as a representative of the association. Narendra Srisrimal, chairman of the Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards Committee, underlined the community’s dedication to service in education healthcare, and cultural integration.

Chief guest Justice C Saravanan, remarked, in a release, that “these awards not only celebrate individual excellence but also highlight the collective impact of service on the state’s development. By recognising selfless contributions to Tamil Nadu’s welfare, these awards inspire others to follow the path of service, fostering unity, progress, and meaningful change.” Echoing these thoughts, Shantilal Jain, MD & CEO of Indian Bank, Chennai, shared that the awards will give a huge boost to the state, and inspire many to invoke change.