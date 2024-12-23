Concoctions by the coast

CHENNAI: Coimbatore mavattam stall number two la pathu plate mutton biryani mattum irruku. Tirunelveli halwa try pannanga. Chennai mavattam la spicy ana chicken 65 irukku! Vanga vanga!”. Loud announcements beckoned a sea of people at Marina Beach, urging them to step foot into a culinary journey. For those in search of a food map of Tamil Nadu, look no further than the Unnavu Thiruvizha at Marina Beach. The smell of biryani wafted as visitors piled plates with mutton kheema balls from Thanjavur and Dindigul biryani to boli varieties from Erode.

The fete — organised by the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Movement (TNULLM) under the guidance of the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation (TNWDC) — provided an opportunity for 150 women from 65 Self-Help Groups and put a spotlight on dishes from all 32 districts.For 30-year-old Parameshwari from Kallakurichi, it was a chance to display her homestyle pickles and relishes.

From vatha kuzambu mix, peratal, sambu vengayam pickle, to karuvadu pickle, she brought eight of her treasured recipes to the city. “My dishes have Nalla Ennai (gingelly oil), they’re good for your body, activate it, help digestion and benefit the skin. These are ingredients we carry through generations, and I am glad to bring dish from my district to a state platform,” says the SHG member.

“In the Chettinad region, the ukkarai sweet, vellai paniyaram, mutton gravy, chicken pepper are specialities. It’s been three days, and it took us a while to understand the process and sale process but it is nice to see people here,” says a volunteer from Sivaganagi, serving up ghee rice and chicken curry to a volunteer. “In the village, there is not much of a market for such products and sales are difficult due to lack of opportunity.