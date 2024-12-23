Three held for attempted murder at Royapuram

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly assaulting two men at Royapuram on Friday. The accused were identified as M Javith (27), K Kesavan (23), and D Jaga alias Jagadesan (24).

Javith runs a firm in Royapuram where the two injured B Napoleon (30) and Junaid Abbas were employed. A few months back, Junaid allegedly took Rs 14 lakh from the company and informed Napoleon he took the money due to his financial condition. Junaid also gave Rs 2 lakh to Napoleon. Some time later, Wahid, their employer, came to know about the missing money. He, along with his brother Javith, told the two to return the money in three months.

On Friday, Javith called Napoleon and asked the two to come to Royapuram to put the agreement in writing. When they reached the spot, the three men attacked them with knives and escaped. Based on a complaint, the police held the trio. After an inquiry, all three were sent to judicial custody.