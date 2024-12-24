Man injured as balcony collapses at Srinivasapuram, Chennai

CHENNAI: In a second mishap within a few weeks, a 45-year-old man sustained leg injuries when a balcony in his house on the third floor of a TNUHDB housing tenement in Foreshore Estate, Srinivasapuram, collapsed on Sunday night. It may be recalled that a 22-year-old man named Syed Golam died in a sunshade collapse in the same area a few weeks ago.

According to sources, Mohana Sundaram A has been a resident of Block 148 of the complex for eight years. On Sunday night, he returned home after visiting his 12-year-old daughter who had been hospitalised.

As he was standing on the balcony, the structure collapsed throwing him to the ground. Neighbours rushed him to Royapettah Government Hospital, where he was treated for injuries in the right leg and bruises on hands and back.

Following the collapse, families residing in the building were instructed to vacate immediately. Seven to eight families temporarily moved to their relatives’ homes.

A walk through the streets of Srinivasapuram revealed the deteriorating condition of the buildings with cracked walls, exposed iron rods and debris scattered along the streets. Residents alleged that parts of the roofs or walls keep falling apart almost every day.

Following the recent death of Syed Golam, enumeration process for house allotment was revived. So far, 1,292 families and 1,023 encroachers have been enumerated, with biometric enumeration expected to end in the next two days.