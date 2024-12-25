Chennai Police deploy 8,000 personnel for Christmas security across 350 churches

CHENNAI: As part of security arrangements for Christmas by the Chennai Police, 8,000 police personnel will be deployed from Tuesday night till Wednesday night across 350 churches in Chennai. Special police teams will be stationed at important churches in the city including Santhome church, Annai Velankanni Shrine in Besant Nagar, St. Anthony’s Church at Parry’s Corner, St. George’s Cathedral on Cathedral Road and the Little Mount Shrine where large number of people are expected to gather.

Public address systems, CCTV and drone cameras will be used for surveillance and crowd management. Police personnel in plain clothes will be deployed to curb theft, chain snatchings, and other petty crimes. Special vehicle checks will be conducted at important junctions. To control the public from entering the sea, Marina, Besant Nagar and Neelankarai beaches will be monitored.

To avoid traffic congestion, parking arrangements have been made near churches. Special teams will be monitoring to prevent illegal bike racing, rash and drunk driving.