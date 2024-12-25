Christmas celebrations evolve across generations and regions in India

CHENNAI: In the hills, girdling the roads, Christmas was a month-long festival. The church perched on the hill-top, swelled with the strumming of guitar, thrumming of drums, and the tunes of chorus. Houses on the sparsely populated area had illuminating stars hung on either bamboo trees or on the rooftops. And on Christmas day, the entire community would gather for the holy mass followed by a sumptuous lunch — a feast brimming with non-vegetarian cuisines.

The congregation in the church sang every year, ‘We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year’. These were the memories of Christmas in the north-eastern state, Nagaland.

As I moved to south, the ways of celebrating looked different to some degree — from taste to people and culture, the undertone of Christmas also changed.

The preparation for this grand festival starts weeks and months before. Akhil Gracious, an entrepreneur, says, growing up in an orthodox Christian family, Christmas was the main festival for them. “During Christmas holidays, we would go to either my dad’s or mom’s ancestral home.

A few days before the festival, we had to keep the Christmas tree and crib ready. One of the families would bring the materials for the crib. Unlike today, we made it from the scratch. We would gather green grass, dry them to make hay shed, place Mary, Joseph, kings, goat, stable, cover the top with dried palm leaves, and cut tree branches to make the basic structure.”

Wine, a prominent drink, a symbol of merriment, is made in many houses. Akhil says it was the children’s duty to cut the fruits; the main fruits used to make wine were rose apple, grapes, and pineapple.

The wine-making process started early in October. After crushing, the concoction was preserved in a pitcher under the soil for fermentation. Ann Leah Anthony, an IT specialist, says, “My grandparents would start the preparation of wine from October. We would keep it in earthen pots. By December, the wine would be fermented, and it’s perfect to have.”