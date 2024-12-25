Fishing community protests GCC's Blue Flag project on Marina beach, demands priority for livelihood

CHENNAI: The fishing community from Nochikuppam staged a road roko and raised slogans on Tuesday against the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) move to obtain Blue Flag status for a portion of the Marina beach. The protesters urged the state government and GCC officials to prioritise the livelihood of the fishing community over any ‘prestigious’ initiatives.

“Just as a fish caught from the sea suffers and dies on the seashore, our livelihoods will perish if the government drives us away from the beach with such projects,” said Madhavi (name changed), a fisherwoman at the protest site.

The project, with an outlay of `6 crore, will cover the beach from Mahatma Gandhi Statue to Karaneeswarar Koil on Loop Road, and include facilities like grey water treatment plant, solid waste management, recliner chairs with umbrellas, CCTV cameras, and toilets.