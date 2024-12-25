Second-year Anna University student sexually assaulted by two men on campus; One arrested

CHENNAI: A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly raped by two men inside the campus on Monday night, police sources said. Chennai Police has arrested one accused on Wednesday.

The accused, 37-year-old Gnanasekaran, is a roadside biriyani vendor from Kotturpuram.

Kotturpuram police station had filed a case under BNSS section 64 and is continuing investigations.

The incident happened when the girl and her male friend were sitting together in a secluded area of the campus. The incident occurred around 8 pm on December 23. The accused attacked the male friend and later allegedly raped the woman.

The victim has also filed a complaint with the POSH committee of the University. Chennai police is working along with the University to strengthen the security at the institute.

Police have not yet made a comment on the incident.