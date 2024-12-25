The magic of margazhi: Where music meets the irresistible charm of sabha canteens

CHENNAI: Beyond the magic of ragas and the poetry of Bharatanatyam, Margazhi harbours the irresistible charm of sabha canteens. These bustling hubs of culinary delight have long been a vital part of the city’s music season, offering mouth-watering items from crispy dosais to creamy elaneer payasam. But these canteens are more than just pit stops for ravenous rasikas — they offer spaces of camaraderie, tradition, and nostalgia for the performers themselves.

Filter coffee and fervor

Margazhi is a time of reflection and gratitude for Nirmala Rajasekar, musician and vainika. “I began performing when I was 13, and now, over four decades later, I still marvel at Margazhi’s rich tradition. It’s a season for us to think about what we’ve done and what we can offer to the future,” she says.

For Nirmala, these canteens hold decades of special memories. “I met the legendary maestro Voleti Venkateswarulu at the Music Academy canteen when I was a teenager. Over a meal of dosas, I was introduced to him by my guru.” As for sabha canteen menus, Nirmala is a firm believer in the magic of filter coffee.

“South Indian filter coffee is one of the best drinks ever created,” she exclaims. While she keeps meals light before a concert, post-performance is a different story. This year, she indulges in masala dosai at Narada Gana Sabha, marvels at the spread at Parthasarathy Swami Sabha, and relishes pathir peni with almond milk.

Settled in the US, Anwesha Das — who has dedicated three decades to Bharatanatyam — makes it a point to return to the city she grew up in, almost every year for at least one performance.

“Performing during Margazhi is a humble offering of my love for the art form in a space where Bharatanatyam thrives in all its glory,” says the dancer, who had her arangetram in 2000 before moving to the US in 2007 for higher education.

“My go-to sabha canteen food is usually a rava dosai with filter coffee. If I’m in a rush, it’s a vada with filter coffee, but filter coffee is a must. I feel there’s something special and wholesome about the way the caterers prepare meals for rasikas.”