2024 marks the loss of iconic artists, including Jodhaiya Bai, Hanif Kureshi, and A Ramachandran

CHENNAI: 2024 had its share of heartbreaks too when the art world mourned the loss of its beloved artists.

Padma Shri awardee Jodhaiya Bai, the famous Baiga tribal artist from Madhya Pradesh passed away after a prolonged illness in December. A key figure in getting international recognition for tribal art, her death is an irreparable loss for the country.

Hanif Kureshi’s untimely passing at the age of 41 was a moment of shock for the nation. Hailed as the founder of India’s first street art organisation, Kureshi believed that art was not to be confined only to gallery spaces but must be made accessible to all.

His initiative, St+art India Foundation was founded in 2013 on a small scale with minimal funding and local permissions, has now grown into India’s biggest street art organisation that has transformed our public spaces. The artist and designer will always be remembered for putting Indian cities on the global map.

When renowned artist, A Ramachandran died at the age of 89, he left behind a legacy for Indian art. The Padma Bhushan recipient who has always experimented with his visual language was known as a master of Indian aesthetics, blending Indian imagery with a contemporary outlook. In his death, the country truly lost one of its most prolific artists.

As we say cheers to the coming year and await with endless dreams for all that may unfold in the months ahead, let’s bid our final farewells to the highs and the lows of the year that went by, learn our lessons and hold on to the memories of all that mattered. Here’s to another year of great art!