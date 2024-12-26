Commuters frustrated over stagnant sewage near Kilpauk metro station; demand immediate action

CHENNAI: Commuters along the Poonamallee High Road near the Kilpauk metro station have stated that, for over a month, they have been forced to navigate through stagnant sewage on the road. The situation is especially inconveniencing for those accessing the metro station, nearby bus stop and hospitals, they added.

Residents and Chennai Metro Rail Limited staff place the blame on alleged illegal sewage connections from nearby residential flats and hospitals to the stormwater drains, leading to sewage spilling from one drain to another, clogging the system and spilling over onto the road.

“During mornings, black sewage water fills the silt catch pits to the brim, but after 7 pm almost every other day, foul-smelling water overflows outside and into adjacent drains,” said an auto driver from the vicinity.

“Passengers often wade through the sewage water to board buses,” he added.

Deivasigamani M (49), a commuter waiting for the Broadway bus amid the foul smell, was found trying to clear plastic covers from the silt catch pit using a tree branch. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Thousands, including sick people on their way to hospitals, pass through here daily. I’ve seen this water flowing at night during my visits over the past month. The smell and stagnant water will attract mosquitoes and spread disease. Officials must address this issue immediately.”

A CMRL official said, “We’ve raised multiple complaints to the highways department and corporation officials about the sewage overflow affecting passengers, but no action has been taken. Though the corporation occasionally pumps out the water, the issue persists. The alleged illegal sewage connections must be removed.”

A zonal corporation official told TNIE that the issue will be investigated.