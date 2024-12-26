Lawyers urge CM, Chief Justice to address poor amenities at Poonamallee special court

CHENNAI: Lawyers attending proceedings in the special court for bomb blast cases, designated as the special court for NIA cases, in Poonamallee near Chennai are hassled over the poor amenities for lawyers, accused and witnesses in the court complex and accessibility issues there. They have urged the CM and the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to take urgent steps to resolve the issue.

Several lawyers, witnesses and accused, who visit the court every day from across the state, have to spend almost an entire day on the court premises. Since the court building is located inside the CRPF camp, accessibility to the court is a challenge, members of the Poonamallee special court bar association said. Basic amenities, including toilets, are also a pr0blem, they said.

“The building was constructed 30 years ago. There is only one toilet each for men and women. No western toilet is available for disabled persons. Shortage of toilets poses health issues and women are the worst affected,” C Vijayakumar, president, and A Stephan, secretary, Bar Association, said.

Since only one room each is available for male and female advocates in the court building, space crunch is another trouble. Hygienic potable water, too, is not available, they said.

Saying that senior counsels practising in HC are unable to appear in the court since it is located far away from the city, the association has demanded a shifting of court to the city civil court premises in Chennai.