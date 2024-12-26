Record sales, new milestones, and Bengal’s cultural debut

CHENNAI: New beginnings always rise up from old ends. And so it is with years, too. No matter the challenges or the heartaches, we bury them all religiously on the 31st of December either in high octane dance parties or in quiet contemplation and tell ourselves the brand new year ahead would be ours to conquer heights. Humanity’s undying spirit of hope that flutters its wings when the new year dawns is what has kept us striding forward through the centuries.

Before we undertake this march ahead, it’s important to pause briefly to reflect on all the excitement and disappointments that made up the months gone by. Here’s a look at what the world of art had to offer in 2024.

The business of art

Indian art has never had it better in the art market, as it did this year. 2024 saw exponential growth and record- breaking auction sales for some of India’s prominent artists.

SH Raza’s ‘Kalliste’, an oil painting from 1959 sold at Sotheby’s for an astonishing USD 4,600,000, setting a new high for his works. Another of his works from 1978 also sold at the same auction for the enviable price of USD 1,150,000.

MF Husain, India’s iconic modernist, continued to attract collectors at auctions and his painting from 1957, sold at Sotheby’s in September for an astounding £2,000,000. Contemporary Indian artists too have had their fair share of exceptional sale prices at auctions.

It is a certainty that the art market will continue to evolve in the coming year as global buyers increasingly become aware of the significance of Indian art and begin to invest in this rapidly growing market.