Man, Two kids killed in collision on Chennai-Tiruchy highway

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man and his two children died on the spot when their car collided head on with another car near Chengalpattu on the Chennai- Tiruchy highway on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ganapathi (40), his daughter Hema (13), and son Bala (10). Ganapathi’s wife, Saranya (35), her sister, Jaya (30), and her three-year-old daughter, Divya, are undergoing treatment in hospital for injuries.

The family was travelling from Chennai to Dindigul, when a vehicle coming from Tiruchy towards Chennai lost control in the rain and rammed their car. Police said no arrest has been made in the case so far.