Two government school teachers face inquiry for caste discrimination

CHENNAI: The school education department has initiated an inquiry against two teachers, who were working at Pathippaga Chemmal K Ganapathy Government Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam, for allegedly discriminating against a class 10 boy on the basis of caste.

The boy said in a video that he played the ‘parai’ instrument during arts and culture competitions at the school. Since then, his math and physical education teachers have been allegedly discriminating against him.

“The teachers told me that I should go work along with my father, who is employed at a crematorium. They also frequently check my bag, ask me to remove my shirt before sitting down, and also order me to leave the class,” said the student.

Even if the headmaster intervenes and asks me to go back to the class since examinations are approaching, they would again send me out after some time, he added.

P N Kubendran, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Thani Dravidar Peravai and a social activist, submitted a complaint against the teachers to school education department and Commissions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state and centre.

“The physical education teacher even threatened the school’s headmaster when I visited the school to raise this issue. They have also used the student’s caste name to abuse him. The issue should be inquired thoroughly and action should be taken against the teachers,” he said.

Sources in the department said the boy is firm in his statement, and action will be taken based on further inquiry.