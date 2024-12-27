Work on to transform lakes in city, suburbs into drinking water sources

CHENNAI: Preparations are under way by the Water Resources Department (WRD) to transform several lakes in the city and suburbs into drinking water sources. This move aims to address concerns of water scarcity in the future and ensure a steady supply for the growing population.

Officials said the goal is to add 21 tmcft of storage capacity. “We are preparing a detailed project report ahead of the next budget session,” an official said. The proposal includes work for increasing rainwater storage capacity upstream of Chennai by creating new reservoirs, expanding existing water bodies, improving water flow systems, and interlinking water bodies wherever feasible.

A senior official told TNIE, “As of now, six reservoirs – Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills, Kannankottai-Thervaikandigai and Veeranam – with a combined capacity of 13.213 tmcft cater to the needs of Chennai city’s drinking water requirements. However, this storage capacity is far below the city’s annual drinking and industrial water demand of 24 tmcft which is expected to rise to 34 tmcft by 2035.”

Officials recognise the importance of developing drinking water sources in and around the city, but the challenge lies in tackling the pollution in water bodies and the encroachments on them. They pointed out that WRD is holding discussions with the revenue department to remove encroachments on the outskirts, while the process is already under way within city limits.

Highlighting recent efforts, the official noted that Kattur and Thatmanji tanks have been upgraded, increasing their combined capacity from 58.27 million cubic feet (mcft) to 350 mcft. “This will improve water storage in the coming years and benefit 5,804.38 acres of ayacut lands,” he said.