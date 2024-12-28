Chennai Metro services extended for Vijay Antony's concert

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has collaborated with Noise & Grains Private Limited to enhance the travel experience for attendees of the “Vijay Antony 3.0 - Live in Concert” set to take place on Saturday evening at the AM Jain College Grounds, Meenambakkam.

Concert attendees who have booked their tickets through the Insider or District platforms will receive exclusive digital metro passes — featuring unique QR codes — which will allow them to enjoy a round-trip journey between their nearest metro station and the Meenambakkam metro station for seamless and stress-free commute to the concert venue.

Each metro pass is valid for one round trip (two entries and two exits) on the day of the event, a release stated. To accommodate concert attendees, the last train from the Meenambakkam metro station will depart at 12 am. Passengers travelling towards green line stations can conveniently interchange at the Arignar Anna Alandur metro station, the release added.