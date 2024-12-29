Blue Flag beach project to come up near Marina pool, skip Nochikuppam

CHENNAI: In response to concerns raised by fishermen in Nochikuppam, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to shift the proposed Blue Flag Beach project to an alternative site near the Marina swimming pool.

Speaking to TNIE, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said, “As the fishermen from Nochikuppam expressed concern that the project at the selected portion seemed to threaten their livelihood, the GCC has relocated it near the Marina swimming pool without affecting the fishing community.”

The GCC had earlier floated a tender worth Rs 6 crore for the implementation of blue flag project at a portion of Marina Beach from the Mahatma Gandhi statue to Karaneeswarar Koil on Loop Road, which covers the beach area near Nochikuppam.

However, the project drew flak from Nochikuppam fishers. On December 24, the fishermen protested, fearing restrictions on boat access and their use of the beach for fishing activities. Following discussions with the fishers on December 26, the GCC commissioner decided to relocate the project.

K Bharathi, former vice president of Mylapore Nochikuppam Fishermen’s Grama Sabha, thanked the commissioner for understanding their concerns and relocating the project.

The commissioner also said the redevelopment project on Loop Road, which aimed to promote non-motorable traffic in the area, has been withdrawn. Fishermen had voiced concern that such projects might drive them away eventually, restricting their activities. A new community hall will be constructed in their vicinity to address the community’s needs, Kumaragurubaran added.