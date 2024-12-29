Chennai, Avadi cops ramp up security for New Year’s eve

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police held a consultation meeting with officials on Saturday to discuss security measures to be put in place for New Year eve celebrations.

The commissioner of police has mandated enhanced security measures, especially at spots like beaches and places of worship, starting at 9 pm. Instructions have been given to reduce traffic congestion on major roads, with vehicle check teams deployed to ensure accident-free traffic. Strict action will be taken against vehicles involved in racing and stunts.

Access to beach will be curtailed from the evening of December 31 to January 1, 2025. Barricades will be set up along coast and patrol will be done using All Terrain Vehicles (ATV). All beaches will have police assistance booths. Similarly, Avadi police commissionerate said 3,000 cops including top officials, will be deployed for safety measures in its jurisdiction.