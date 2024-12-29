Woman hurls slipper at CM Stalin poster, man held for sharing the video

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a Kanniyakumari-based man and registered a case against an unknown elderly woman in connection with a video in which she is seen throwing a slipper on a poster of Chief Minister MK Stalin pasted on a pillar of Chennai Metro Rail in the city.

According to police sources, once the video of the act started doing the rounds on social media, a complaint was filed by Virugambakkam MLA of the DMK Prabhakar Raja (35) alleging it would hurt sentiments and damage public tranquillity.

He filed the complaint against the woman and the man, identified as Prathees, who had shared the video on social media.

Sources said after the FIR was filed, a special team travelled to Kanniyakumari and arrested Prathees to bring him to Chennai.

There is no clarity on the sections under which the KK Nagar police station registered the case.