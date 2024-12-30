Stalker sentenced to death for murdering girl by pushing her in front of running train in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai has awarded the death sentence to a youth, D Sathish, for brutally killing a girl by pushing her in front of a running train in Chennai in 2022.
Three days after finding him guilty and subsequently convicting him, the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Monday by Mahila Court judge J Sridevi in the case filed by the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu police.
“The accused is sentenced to death and is to be hanged by the neck till he is dead,” the judge said in the order.
The stalker was also sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years for harassing the victim, S Sathya. A combined fine of Rs 35,000 was also slapped on him.
The judge, on December 27, convicted him after finding him guilty of committing the offences of murder under section 302 of IPC and harassment under section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.
The shocking incident occurred on October 13, 2022 at the St. Thomas Mount railway station. The victim and the stalker, who were both staying at the police quarters at Alandur, had been friends. The former’s mother is a police constable while the latter’s father had retired from the police department. They later had a fallout and her parents had arranged for her marriage.
She was waiting on the platform to board a train when the stalker approached her and talked to her. He suddenly pushed her in front of the train, as it was approaching, leading to her death. Unable to tolerate the agony, her father ended his life.
The judge, in the order, stated that the capital punishment is subject to the confirmation of the High Court and directed the court clerk to immediately submit the entire case records to the High Court.
She also ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, within thirty days, to the younger sisters of the victim for the mental trauma suffered by them.